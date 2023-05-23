Lions enjoy journey on historic Wangi Queen



MEMBERS and friends of local Lions Clubs joined together recently for a luncheon cruise from Lemon Tree Passage on the Wangi Queen, a 100-year-old, heritage-listed former ferry.

There were five Lions participants from Soldiers Point, eighteen from Tea Gardens, twelve from Raymond Terrace and several from the Medowie Lions.

Sharon Blunt of the Soldiers Point Lions Club told News Of The Area, “We met the Captain’s dog which loves kissing passengers, were treated to a lovely BBQ lunch, saw a pod of dolphins, visited Fame Cove, North Arm Cove, and had a good view of the western portion of Port Stephens.

“We even experienced how stable the old ship is when we were hit by a southerly buster on the home run!”

Lions Clubs in the Hunter try to meet up with each other every month or so for fun, and the all-important networking.

“We meet some interesting people, make new friends, and give each other ideas for fundraising, future fun events, and how we might work together on joint projects,” Sharon said.

If you would like to actively make a difference in your community, consider becoming a Lion.

To find out more please contact the Soldiers Point Lions Club on 0490060943 or email soldierspointlionsclub@gmail.com.

By Marian SAMPSON