Lions Fundraising at Raymond Terrace

EVERY Christmas you will find the Lions Club of Raymond Terrace fundraising so that they can make positive changes in their local communities.

This week the Lions drew their pre-Christmas Raffle at Terrace Central.



Annette Clark of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club told News Of The Area, “Winning ticket numbers were #0511,#0804 and #0951.

“The raffle had been run from 2 November to 2 December in Terrace Central with thanks to Ben Robinson, Centre Manager with the Panthera Group.”

This year the Lions Club decided on a pre-Christmas raffle to help ease the burden on the family budget.

“Even with the pressures on household budgets, the community gave generously and we were pleasantly surprised with the outcome.”

Funds raised are destined for the devastated flood regions of NSW.

“First prize was $1500 and second prize was a garden barrow full of presents for all members of the family.”

“It was most heartening to see all three prizes being won by strong supporters of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club and all that we do for this community.

“Like most service clubs today, the Raymond Terrace Lions Club struggles to manage all the projects that come our way at this time of the year.”

On the calendar for this hardworking team of community volunteers in the lead up to Christnas is the Lions Cake Sale, Christmas Wrapping and the much needed ‘Driver Reviver’ project.

Volunteering with Lions is a great way to serve the local community.

Through fires, droughts and floods the Lions have been there for the community for over 100 years and you can be a part of the positive impact that the organisation makes around the world.

“If anyone finds themselves with a few hours to spare and would like to be part of a worthy cause, simply give Annette a call on 0419219634.”

By Marian SAMPSON