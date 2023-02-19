Lipman builds good vibes with Coffs Soupie

WHEN construction company Lipman were setting up home to build Yarrila Place in Coffs Harbour, they negotiated some wiggle room on the southern perimeter, gaining a metre extra usage space from their next-door neighbour the Uniting Church Soup Kitchen, known locally as the Soupie.

A gentlemanly handshake deal guaranteed Lipman would give back along the way.



With the ‘Topping Out’ achieved in August, Lipman Site Manager Danny Stocks organised a raffle.

A Topping Out ceremony is an industry tradition signifying completion of the final phase of structural work, and often the celebrations are held on the top of the building.

“We got loads of our trade contractors to donate power tools and ran a raffle raising around $1200 which we gave straight to Uniting Church’s Soupie,” Danny, a Coffs local, told News Of The Area.

Danny’s team organised the catering for the event with sandwiches and meat pies winched high in on a crane, and Lipman Chief Operating Officer Paul Edwards made a special trip to Coffs Harbour from Sydney.

In another give-back, Lipman arranged for a fresh lick of paint for the interior of the Soupie.

“We asked one of our contractors, All Districts Coating NSW, to do the job for us,” said Danny.

“They painted inside the kitchen and through the hall where they serve the food.

“Phil Crofts who runs the Soup Kitchen is an absolute saint,” he said.

“He’s one of those people who is just a really good person.

“I can’t stress enough how, as a construction company working in the community, we do everything we can to get everybody involved in the team heading down the same path, and our path is all about teamwork.”

Doing things for a good cause in the community they work in is a Lipman ethic, one which Danny Stocks encourages.

When it’s time to leave the building, done and dusted, Lipman will organise to further give back with some additional work on the Uniting Church’s Soup Kitchen car park.

“We’ll happily tidy up their car park and regrade the gravel area,” said Danny.

By Andrea FERRARI