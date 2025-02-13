Little learners making big leaps at Kendall and Comboyne

THE 32 excited Kindergarten students who joined the Kendall Public School (KPS) community last week represent the school’s largest cohort in several years.

KPS Assistant Principal of Curriculum Instruction Tracey Long, said the students were adapting well to their new school environment.

“Our Kindergarten students have settled into school beautifully,” said Ms Long.

“They are very settled, ready for school, ready for learning and eager to play with their friends.”

This positive outlook was shared by Principal Duncan Adams.

“It was wonderful to see so much support from our community come together on the first day of school for our Kindergarten students,” said Principal Adams.

“Having a robust Kindergarten transition last year really set the scene for success for our 2025 cohort.”

Kindergarten students Evelyn and Elizabeth told NOTA they enjoy the playground and playing with their friends, while Austin and Nate happily stated they like learning.

“I like doing work and kicking the ball,” said Nate.

“I like learning about seasons,” Austin said.

Comboyne Public School students have also returned from their summer break feeling refreshed and eager for a fun and productive year.

This year the school is excited to welcome a larger than usual group of Kindergarten students.

Seven new faces will be joining Mrs Mumford’s K-2 class.

“We are thrilled to have so many new students and look forward to seeing them thrive in our supportive and dynamic school environment,” a school spokesperson told NOTA.

