Local artist Bridget Taylor showcased at Galleries in the Gardens



A SPECIAL exhibition opening was held at Tea Gardens’ Galleries in the Gardens (GiG) on Saturday 15 February, showcasing the creative talents of local artist Bridget Taylor.

Bridget, who splits her time between the Hunter Valley hinterland and the Myall Coast, was chosen by the Galleries to showcase her work for the month.



Having studied fine arts in multiple disciplines, as well as being involved in public artworks around Newcastle, Bridget had some big, bold images to display.

“I am studying colours at the moment, as well as shapes and patterns,” Bridget told NOTA.

“I love how you can put a colour down, like it or hate it, then put one next to it, and everything changes.

“I like to work on large-scale canvas, get immersed, [with] only some loose sketches on the side, as I like to paint directly onto the canvas.

“I work the whole canvas at the same time, rather than focusing on one area, as it balances the colour and the lines, and can build up three to five layers.”

The blue-green of some of Bridget’s works on display is the result of layering, rather than mixing on the palette, and Bridget’s method belies a multitude of details, with thin strokes and small circles, even three-dimensional dots.

“The colours tell you what it needs,” Bridget said.

“Lighter colour on a dark background adds movement, and too much mixing makes it stagnant.”

The GiG will soon host its major bi-annual Anderson Art Award, with entries closing Thursday 27 March.

The show will open in mid-April.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

