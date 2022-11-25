Local Conservation Groups Dubious About Forestry Corporation’s Stakeholder Consultation

TEN local conservation groups have declined to engage in online consultation set up by Forestry Corporation NSW (FCNSW) regarding forest management in the region.

Katherine Kelly from the Kalang River Forest Alliance said, “The local forest conservation group members are not attending the 90-minute online meeting because the process is inadequate, flawed and does not represent a comprehensive, inclusive consultative process for this complex and critical issue.”



Paul Healy from Friends of Orara East said, “In order to meet their Australian Forestry Standard (AFS) Certification requirements Forestry Corporation has proposed a sham consultation workshop that excludes broad swathes of representative groups.”

Cath Eaglesham from the Bellingen Environment Centre said, “FCNSW is not transparent or accountable and cannot be trusted in the management of public forest”.

Dr Tim Cadman, who collectively represents the groups, told News Of The Area that FCNSW is audited against the Australian Forestry Standard, which allows it to sell timber with certain environmental claims.

However, as Mr Healy had pointed out, FCNSW has had issues with its consultation processes with its auditor.

A spokesperson for FCNSW said, “Forestry Corporation is reviewing its stakeholder engagement guidelines and as part of the process is holding a series of workshops to hear feedback from stakeholders on their experiences working with Forestry Corporation, their expectations for engagement and opportunities for improvement.

“We have held a series of constructive workshops involving a representative sample of people who are forest users, including peak environment groups; representatives of recreational forest users such as mountain bike clubs and four wheel drivers; primary producers such as apiarists; community groups; and other government agencies.

“These workshops are designed to be an opportunity to hear directly from the community and use their feedback to update our policy, guidelines and procedures,” the spokesperson said.

Dr Cadman said FCNSW has engaged a consultant to help it consult with stakeholders, but the process is not independent because the consultant is being paid by FCNSW.

He said that stakeholders feel that there are a number of issues that they are not consulted about, such as roads and access, use of chemicals, behaviour of staff and contractors and noise and operational hours.

He said FCNSW has selected stakeholders and has consulted with them separately and Mid North Coast stakeholders have rejected the process because it does meet their needs and they feel it fragments stakeholders.

Dr Cadman indicated that the organisation of community groups is unwelcome because it shines a light on timber operations.

“There is logging in Orara, Bagawa, Tarkeith and Tuckers Knob with no community consultation,” he said.

According to Dr Cadman, FCNSW has not listened to the community’s concerns over logging of old growth and rainforests or logging of native forests inside plantations.

“Any time the community has concerns they are completely ignored.

“At the moment, if it doesn’t like what it hears, FCNSW ignores it or artificially manufactures consent.

“Proper consultation with the community is integral to sustainable forestry,” Dr Cadman said.

FCNSW says it will be holding a workshop to hear from North Coast stakeholders in the coming weeks and invites those interested in attending to email info@fcnsw.com.au to register.

By Andrew VIVIAN