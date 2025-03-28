Local diver and photographer shares 40 years of ocean adventures



LOCAL diver and underwater photographer Dr Mark Spencer spoke to an audience of 90 people at the National Marine Science Centre (NMSC) Coffs Harbour on Thursday night, 20 March.

It was part of the centre’s Marine Discovery series, which is free and open to the public.



Dr Spencer’s presentation, “Sea Yarns – from an ‘Old Man of the Sea”, included photos and video of his documentation work on the Keilawarra shipwreck (depth 72m) off North Solitary Island and the Cumberland wreck (depth 100m) off Eden on the south coast of NSW.

Many divers agree that shipwrecks remind them of their mortality, he said, while comparing wrecks to a human body without the soul.

“The wrecks were once alive and vital because of the crew and passengers aboard the vessel that are no longer there.

“The diver sees the decaying wreck but experiences tranquillity, unboundedness, freedom, timelessness, wonder and connectedness in the depths.

“The shipwreck may be reminding the diver that with death, there just might be the experience of exquisite life itself.”

Dr Spencer recalled some wildlife experiences he and his wife Becca had shared over their decades of ocean diving.

He recounted their snorkelling with an amorous dugong named Dudley, in Vanuatu.

He spoke of their “amazing” interaction with giant manta rays in the east Pacific off Mexico.

And he closed with the touching story of meeting a young Australian boy with leukaemia who found solace with manta rays in his last weeks of life.

“The manta rays in their ocean realm were symbolic of enduring life.”

Manager, Outreach and Education at the NMSC, Stephan Soule, said the audience was spellbound by Dr Spencer’s tales of the sea from his 40 years of ocean exploration.

“The audience was fascinated by the extraordinary lengths Mark would take to dive to extreme depths and were entranced by the beautiful images,” he said.

Since 2006, the aim of the Marine Discovery Series public lectures has been to raise awareness about ocean conservation, educate the public on marine ecosystems, and inspire future scientists.

“These events bridge the gap between scientists and the public, fostering a more informed and environmentally conscious society.”

The next MDS will be held on Thursday, 5 June, starting at 6pm, where one of the Southern Cross University PhD students will be discussing oyster reef restoration.

By Andrea FERRARI