Local fishing contest grabs some great hauls

BULAHDELAH has won the hotly-contested annual ‘Gibber-to-Gibber’ fishing contest.

The brainchild of Bulahdelah, Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest fishing clubs, the contest is a chance not only to fish, but get together socially and have a laugh.

The boundaries for the contest are from the Big Gibber in the north through to the four-wheel-drive beach access at the Hawks Nest Golf Club, with the Hawks Nest club being this year’s host.

Everyone wants the shield.

Throughout the years each club has won the shield about an equal number of times, but this year the Bulahdelah Fishing Club won the show quite convincingly.

Scores are determined by the average of the top ten weights of each club.

Tea Gardens had 50 kilograms of fish, Hawks Nest 60kg and Bulahdelah 100kg.

Tom Evans, Luke Dwyer and Darren Carrall of the Bulahdelah Club stole the show with their impressive catches of jewfish.

Other fishers reported catching similar-sized fish at the weekend with bream, tailor and salmon being great catches towards the southern section of the boundary.

The largest fish caught was a 13-kg jewfish by Tom Evans, followed by 12kg by Luke Dwyer and 10kg by Darren Carrall.

Pushed by News Of The Area to reveal his favourite spot, Bulahdelah president Darren Carrall said if he had a favourite spot he wouldn’t be telling anyone, let alone a newspaper.

“It’s a friendly competition and the conditions were not the best with the sea running and it being windy and cold, but everybody persevered and it was a good weigh in,” he said.

Until next year.

By John SAHYOUN