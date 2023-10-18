Local Land Services and Clean4Shore partner to remove marine debris from Port Stephens waterways

LOCAL Land Services and Clean4Shore are partnering to remove marine debris from Port Stephens waterways and are seeking more volunteers to join.

The Clean & Cruise events help reduce harm to marine life – and humans – by removing plastic waste from the environment and avoiding the creation of new microplastics in our waterways.



Everyone 18-plus is welcome – however, you must be able to swim.

Ages 16-17 are welcome under the supervision of a parent/carer/guardian.

On Friday 20 October the Clean & Cruise starts from the Tomago Boat ramp.

Arrive at 8.45am for a 9am departure, returning to shore at 12 noon.

Further Clean & Cruise events will depart from Lemon Tree Passage on Monday 23 October, Thursday 17 November and Friday 15 December.

A further Tomago date is still to be confirmed.

Register for any event at https://regionalnsw.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eapiXFE5yWwcbIi.

Bring your own hat, water bottle and towel.

Wetsuit bottoms, a life jacket, gloves and booties are provided.

If you are part of a school, Landcare, community, sports, or business group that would like to get involved in helping to clean up areas in Newcastle, Port Stephens, or Lake Macquarie, get in touch with Jono from Clean4Shore at jonomacs@bigpond.com to organise a date that suits.