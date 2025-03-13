Local Marine Rescue unit supports Alfred effort



MULTI-PURPOSE vessels from the Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue unit were among those deployed to northern NSW last week in preparation for Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

“Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage has personnel in Lismore manning Multi-Purpose Vessel MR25, and our local Multi-Purpose Vessel MR23, usually based at Tanilba Bay, is currently operating from Maclean,” the unit said last Friday.



Unit volunteers worked alongside emergency service crews to assist impacted communities, through activities such as clearing roads and completing critical rescue missions.

“After several missions, MR23 is now slightly battle-scarred but still going strong,” the unit updated on Sunday.

Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage also maintained a full team available to respond to rescues across the Port Stephens – Great Lakes Marine Park if required.

Marine Rescue NSW Superintendent Dan Duemmer advised boaters to avoid going out on the water until the weather system has passed.

“Conditions will be very dangerous on our waterways. It is not worth endangering yourself or others for a day out on the water.

“The forecast winds and swells will make boating hazardous – don’t risk it.

“If safe to do so, boaters should ensure their vessels are moored securely and anchored safely,” Superintendent Duemmer said.

For assistance, contact Marine Rescue NSW on VHF Channel 16 or call Triple Zero (000).