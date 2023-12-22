Local music talent to feature in the 104th Sawtell Super Fun Day



FAMILIAR and fresh, the 104th Sawtell Super Fun Day on New Year’s Day 2024 is set to feature beloved activities from previous years and a range of new names on the music stage.

The day kicks off around 8am with a Fun Run through Sawtell, organised by Little Athletics.



The Street Parade follows at 9am, which makes its way to the Sawtell Beach Holiday Park.

The arrival of the Parade at the Holiday Park around 10am starts the day’s entertainment – featuring sprint races, children’s rides and the Pets and Critters Petting Zoo.

Casey Alexander, a young singer/songwriter from Coffs Harbour, will perform from 9.30am on the Sawtell and Toormina Hotels stage.

Casey has a love of pop music, and is known for entertaining his audiences through his light-hearted, humorous energy.

Spanning the likes of artists such as Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes, through to INXS and Abba, Casey keeps listeners amused with his own interpretations of classic pop songs.

Alongside performing multiple shows of his own, Casey has performed at many local restaurants, pubs, private events and weddings around the North Coast.

In 2022 Casey had the pleasure of opening shows for both Thirsty Merc and Daryl Braithwaite, experiences he says he will never forget.

At midday, in time-honoured tradition, the annual recognition of Sawtellian and Young Sawtellian of the Year is announced, presented by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

“Many nominations are received each year for these awards and with so much talent and community service to choose from, choosing the winners is challenging but as always two locals shine through and are recognised with the awards,” Keith Bensley, Vice Chairperson, Sawtell Super Fun Day told News Of The Area.

After the presentations, Charlie Davis will be on stage.

Charlie is a talented local singer-songwriter with dynamic sliding vocals, playing covers from greats such as Coldplay, Radiohead, The Beatles, Pete Murray and many more.

He also has a growing collection of original songs including the recently released song ‘Our Hearts Our Minds’, which you can stream on most streaming platforms.

Charlie will entertain everyone through to the Sprint Race presentations at around 2.30pm.

“Introduced at the last Fun Day was a large shade marquee with seating where everyone can watch the stage entertainment in comfort, enjoy some of the gourmet food offerings and keep a watchful eye on the kids enjoying the bungee run, obstacle course or jumping castle…definitely back for the 2024 event,” said Keith.

By Andrea FERRARI

