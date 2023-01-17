Local musos on song across the Coffs Coast

THE Coffs Coast music scene was thriving last weekend as venues across the region pumped out live tunes from local musos and touring bands.

The popularity of live music was apparent as locals and tourists immersed into the holiday atmosphere which is good news for local musos.

Eric Stribley, aka ‘Party of One’, endorsed the local music community after playing an afternoon set of sweet melodics with a country twang at the Jetty Beach House last Saturday.

“The Coffs Coast punches well above its weight for music,” he said.

“Unfortunately I don’t get the chance to go out to see as many bands because I’m performing, but when I can there’s a great choice, I saw Kailey Pallas at Dark Arts last week.

“The musos in Coffs are fantastic, they would kick goals anywhere.

“We’ve played extensively around Geelong, and all down the Surf Coast to Apollo Bay, but the local musos around the Coffs Coast are awesome.

“There’s no reason to go to Brisbane or Sydney when you have this much talent on your front door.”

Stribley believes the climate plays a key role to the thriving music scene.

“I play more surfy, beachy stuff here in Coffs than I did in Victoria, the weather certainly influences your song choice and the vibe you give off.

“With the weather being so consistent, people are out and about everywhere and it’s not just weekends.

“People are out throughout the week having a drink and a meal, and they love live music, which is fantastic for local musos.”

Peter Witjes made the journey from Sydney to Coffs Harbour to celebrate his 40th birthday revelling to Magic Mojo at the Pier Hotel last Saturday night.

“Sydney is great but nothing beats Coffs, this is my home and I love catching up with friends and family.

“We always go to a place with live music,” he said.

The Orlandos pumped out power ballads at the Coffs Hotel later that evening and two live DJ’s turned the wheels of steel at the Coast Hotel until late.

The endless summer continued with VOXNEON, a dynamic cover band from Sydney performing iconic songs at the Sunday Sesh at the Hoey Moey.

The local music scene was hit hard during two years of COVID but it was alive and thriving last weekend.

By David WIGLEY