Local musos shine at open mic

LAST weekend local musicians showcased their talent and passion at two open mic events, at the Coffs Hotel and the Golden Dog in Glenreagh.

The vibrant music scene drew in crowds, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the weekend.



The open mic afternoon at the Coffs Hotel was hosted by local music legend Billy Trembath, who recently completed a six-week tour across Australia with Russell Crowe’s band, The Gentlemen Barbers.

Reflecting on his experience, Trembath expressed his delight at seeing live music and acknowledged the talent on the Coffs Coast.

“Open mic serves as a fantastic entry point into the industry, whether you simply enjoy playing for fun or have grand aspirations.

“Local musicians only need an opportunity and a stage to perform on, and that’s what we provide here every Saturday afternoon,” he said.

“Additionally, we feature a local band in the evenings to keep the music pumping.

“The ol Winx nightclub has been turned into a live music venue for bands,” Trembath said.

Last week, the stage was set ablaze by Unison, and this week, First Avenue will be headlining on Saturday night.

The band derived its name from the place its members first met – First Avenue in Sawtell, a nod to their local roots and shared musical journey.

Among the standout performers at the Coffs Hotel open mic event was Charlie Davis from Diggers Beach.

Combining a captivating mix of cover versions and original songs, Charlie entertained the crowd with renditions of Coldplay and Chris Isaak classics.

Notably, his original composition titled “Diggers Beach” drew inspiration from the very place he calls home, showcasing his songwriting talents.

On Sunday, the Golden Dog hosted its monthly open mic night, attracting a diverse lineup of both seasoned performers and emerging talents.

The stage came alive with songs spanning various genres, captivating the audience with each heartfelt performance.

One of the notable acts of the evening was Kirra from Corindi, who enchanted the crowd with her renditions of crowd favourites like “Big Jet Plane” and “Jolene”.

Additionally, Kirra showcased her own songwriting skills with an original composition called “Lighthouse,” which tells the story of a young girl venturing out to live in a lighthouse.

The open mic events have become vital platforms for local musicians to express their creativity and connect with the community.

As the music scene continues to thrive on the Coffs Coast, these events serve as reminders of the rich talent pool and the immense potential waiting to be discovered.

By David WIGLEY