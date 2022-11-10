Local projects boost youth wellbeing

THE Girls Resilience – Education Art Time (GREAT) program running at Boambee East Community Centre is one of four Coffs Harbour initiatives receiving funding through the NSW Government’s Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative.

Receiving $49,671 to run and build the program, the aim of GREAT is to create a safe space for young girls to meet regularly, share experiences, develop important life skills, and grow together.



Also receiving funding in this latest round are Building Youth Volunteers – Volunteering Coffs Harbour ($10,000), Mental Strength and Resilience Building in Young Sporting Athletes – Uniting NSW.ACT ($48,749) and Brush n Boost – Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre ($10,000).

Personally congratulating GREAT facilitator Sharon Swinton, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “I’m thrilled to announce support for these projects which will help young people in our community bounce back stronger than ever in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions and natural disasters.

“Projects like these are outstanding examples of how we can help young people recover, build resilience and improve wellbeing by providing them with the tools and resources they need,” he said.

Explaining the purpose of GREAT, Sharon told NOTA, “The scheme provides a weekly after school and school holiday program, targeting pre-teen and teenage girls involving a focus on art projects for healing and developing resilience.

“It has been inspired by feedback from our community’s parents who have witnessed first-hand the negative impact that natural disasters have had on their children.”

Gently exploring issues relevant to pre-teens and teens, the activities engage them in self-discovery, self-reflection, and connection, using a range of art mediums.

“The program is supported by research that shows art in a community setting helps to improve self-esteem, wellbeing, and cognitive development, contribute to building valuable social networks and build resilience, using art journaling as a soft entry point via journaling.

“Our team will be led by a highly trained and experienced facilitator with qualifications in Social Science and Visual Arts, who will be supported by an experienced psychologist, mentors, artists, and physical/social/emotional health educators.

“The program includes the engagement of volunteer youth peer mentors and a paid youth peer mentor who has participated previously as a volunteer in our Youth Crew.”

School term workshops will run weekly in eight-week blocks at Boambee East Community Centre.

School Holiday workshops will see one-day outreach workshops in Ulong and Woolgoolga.

By Andrea FERRARI