Local road upgrades continue across MidCoast

MIDCOAST Council’s additional $7.5 million local road upgrade program is in full swing, with work to begin at several new locations this month.

“The $7.5 million road upgrade program is helping accelerate improvements to our local road network,” said Executive Manager Transport and Engineering, Peter Gesling.



“This additional funding has allowed us to focus on sections of road we’ve typically needed to repair again and again.

“We want to use these funds strategically by reducing the need for repeat maintenance in the future,” said Mr Gesling.

From Monday 6 February sections of the following stretches of road will be improved:

● Booral Road, Bulahdelah, starting approximately one kilometre from Booral Link Road and finishing near the Lowreys Road intersection.

● Myall Street, Tea Gardens, between Yalinbah Street and Engel Street.

● A stretch of Willina Road, Coolongolook, 1.5km – 2.5km from the Pacific Highway.

These heavy patching works will include stabilisation and bitumen sealing.

Each project will take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting.

Minor delays may occur, with stop/go traffic control in place.

Roadworks on Warwiba Road, Old Bar are programmed to begin Monday 13 February.

Work will include stabilisation, improvement to drainage, bitumen sealing and line marking. Work will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Work on Red Head Road, Red Head has also begun, with select kerb and gutter repairs taking place. Reconstruction of the eastern end of Red Head Road will start at a later date.

Road upgrades which are now complete include: Lansdowne Road, Lansdowne, Hannam Vale Road, Hannam Vale and Mermaid Avenue, Hawks Nest.

Another thirteen road projects are scheduled to take place this financial year under this program.

To view full project details, head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program