Local Touch footballers have become National Champions

A TOUCH Football Australia event, the Inferno National Touch League (NTL) is a nationwide tournament for the sport, currently held annually in March at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium and sporting precinct.

138 teams in seventeen divisions provided an incredible four days of touch football action.

Teams travelled from as far as the Northern Territory, ACT, QLD and WA.

As part of the tournament, an All Abilities Program division is also held.

This is a Touch Football Australia initiative that provides the opportunity for people with intellectual and/or physical impairments to play the sport at a high level.

The Macksville Falcons AA touch team were selected along with players from the Ballina AA program to represent the Northern Eagles region in the Tier 2 division at this tournament.

After two very hot, intense but successful days of round games, the team then progressed through to the final series and all the way to the Grand Final.

The players produced a superb effort, displaying tenacity and sportsmanship as they rose to the occasion and in a nail biting finish were victorious over the South Qld Sharks 12 points to 10.

To be awarded AA National Champions in the Tier 2 division is an outstanding achievement, with many of the players having previously never had the opportunity to play a team sport.

Players in the team from the local area included Karen Bryant, Cassie Rose, Monica Bognar-Major, Clay Perkins, Tim Ralston, James Meillon, David Walker and Michael Murray.

Special thanks goes to Craig Englert, the Macksville Falcons Touch Football Club President, who initiated and introduced the All Abilities program at club level approximately three years ago.

The majority of our local All Ability players were supported at the event by Bluebird Support Services.

The following Macksville Falcons players were selected to represent the region as part of the Northern Eagles teams and play at the NTL tournament.

Mixed Opens – Brin Trisley, Bella Ronan, Beau Langford, Zane Doolan, Issac Jones with Michael Ronan assistant coach.

They progressed through to a quarter final, going down on the bell to eventual National champions the South Qld Sharks.

Bella Ronan received the coaches award and Brin and Beau received the players player awards.

W40 – Melissa Legend had a number of close round games amongst some stiff competition and was awarded player’s player from her team.

W50 – Catherine Tait, Maxine Langley had some tough competition but an enjoyable tournament in this relatively new division that had a good number of teams entered.

They reached a quarter final and played hard against the very dominant Sydney Scorpions who were eventual national victors.

By Shelley TRISLEY