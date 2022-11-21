Local Winner at Caravanning and Camping Industry Awards

PORT Stephens local Beau Curtis walked away a winner at last week’s Caravanning and Camping Industry Association (CCIA) NSW Awards for Excellence 2022, recognised for his ongoing dedication as Assistant Park Manager of Ingenia Holiday Parks One Mile Beach.

Beau has worked in the hospitality industry since completing school in 2007, starting as a kitchen hand in a fast-food chain, which quickly evolved into a shift manager role.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

At the awards celebrating high achievement across the holiday and land lease industry, Mr Curtis said he was honoured to be named as the recipient of the Young Achiever of the Year for Holiday Parks, having dedicated the past ten and a half years to the beachfront park.

“It was definitely a shock to the system to hear them call my name – I didn’t expect to win but I’m really grateful to be recognised.

“There were so many other amazing nominees, so it was an honour to be nominated amongst them,” Mr Curtis said.

“Working in the tourism industry is such an exciting experience, and I truly love my job and my team at One Mile Beach.

Beau has worked in a variety of roles since gaining his start in the industry, including working as a housekeeper, on his journey up the chain to the role of Assistant Park Manager at Ingenia Holidays One Mile Beach.

“It was such a special moment to be able to celebrate my win surrounded by the Ingenia team and we had a great night at Randwick Racecourse celebrating all the hard workers in our industry.”

Ingenia Holiday Parks General Manager Tourism Matthew Young said, “Beau’s broad experience enables him to get the best out of his team, with his attention to detail driven by his time in multiple roles across the park ensuring the guest experience is optimal throughout all touchpoints,” Mr Young said.

“He has played a critical role in managing local area marketing initiatives including the Nelson Bay Marlins Junior Rugby League Club jersey sponsorship, Bay Area Boardriders Surfing Competition and Anna Bay Public School playground fundraiser.

“He has provided invaluable support to the team and is always willing to jump in and help out in any way possible – his ‘can do’ attitude is the epitome of leading by example,” Young stated.

Beau isn’t ready to rest on his laurels however, and plans to continue developing his abilities and skills as assistant park manager with Ingenia Holidays.

“When I think about my professional development and future career, I hope to continue on this trajectory to one day becoming park manager and running my own property,” he said.

Ingenia Lifestyle’s Latitude One community at Port Stephens was also named a winner in the Land Lease Community of the Year in recognition of its quality design, vibrant lifestyle offering and popularity among downsizers from the Mid NSW North Coast region.

By Marian SAMPSON