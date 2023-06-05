Local work experience students learn the trade

WORK experience provides a valuable opportunity for students to gain new skills and try out future employment opportunities in local businesses.

Work experience is offered to students over the age of fourteen at local high schools.

Careers Advisor at Bulahdelah Central School, Linda Drenkhahn told News Of The Area, “Work experience gives students the opportunity to try a job or career they are interested in pursuing in the future, complete a trial for an employer who is considering engaging a trainee or apprentice, and develop life and employability skills such as initiative, personal presentation, communication skills and self management.

“Students can complete work experience one day per week over a period of time or in a one or two week block.

“Students are required to complete a work readiness activity which includes basic WHS and to demonstrate that they have the basic knowledge and skills around employer expectations.”

Year 11 Bulahdelah Central school student Jaymii Ray is currently completing one day a week at a local business.

“This has been a lifetime experience,” said Jaymii.

“It’s been helpful meeting so many people and helped me understand my life and I have learnt many new things.

“Celina is the best boss there is.”

Jaymii’s employer, Celina Buttig of ‘Mr Ben and the Weasel’, also found the experience valuable.

“I think it’s great to give local kids the opportunity to work in local businesses,” said Celina.

“It certainly helps and keeps me on my toes and it’s really great having an extra person to help out.

“Jaymii has been learning many new skills and being a valuable employee.”

Other students are currently engaged in work experience at an automated dairy and others are looking to go out locally and as far as Taronga Zoo and the Australian Wildlife Park on the Central Coast later this year.

