LoggerHeads Malibu Club shows their appreciation to the Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving Club

AS a gesture of appreciation the LoggerHeads Malibu Club has donated $1,500 to the Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving Club.

The Surf Lifesaving Club generously provided essential water safety support at this year’s LoggerHeads Malibu Classic Longboard Competition, held at Scotts Head in July.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The 2023 LoggerHeads Malibu Classic was the 37th running of the competition, which has become a celebrated event among longboard surfers in Australia and New Zealand.

The competition would not be able to proceed without the support of the Surf Lifesaving Club to ensure the safety of participants in the water.

To raise the funds for this donation, the LoggerHeads Malibu Club organised a charity raffle that garnered significant support from both the local community and event participants.

“We are immensely grateful to the Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving Club for their support and dedication to water safety during our annual Longboard competition,” said Barry Jagoe, President of the LoggerHeads Malibu Club.

“Their presence gives our participants peace of mind, knowing that their safety is a top priority and this donation is a small token of our appreciation for their invaluable service.”

Club Captain of the Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving Club, Kevin Morrison, told News Of The Area, “To perform our lifesaving roles and train our Nippers we are constantly required to raise funds through raffles and applying for grants.

“It would take us at least ten raffles to raise the amount that has been donated today.”

President of the Nambucca Heads Surf Lifesaving Club, Aaron Honeysett added, “This money will assist in the purchase of vital rescue equipment such as rescue boards and we are also in the process of purchasing a defibrillator that will be an asset for the community.”

Both clubs look forward to future collaborations at the LoggerHeads Malibu Classic Longboard competition where the shared dedication to water safety remains a cornerstone of their partnership.

By Mick BIRTLES