Look out for the pink BreastScreen van in Dorrigo

THE BreastScreen NSW mobile van is winding its way up the mountain, making Dorrigo its temporary home between 15 and 22 May.

It will reside alongside the Dorrigo Memorial RSL Club, providing free mammograms to eligible women aged between 50 and 74 and there’s no referral needed.



A BreastScreen North Coast radiographer and a receptionist staff the van.

Radiographer Jo, who works in both Coffs Harbour and on the van, wants to let the women of Dorrigo know that the BreastScreen van is now in town.

“Women should put themselves first and look out for one another when it comes to their health,” she said.

A mammogram can pick-up cancers that cannot be seen or felt.

In NSW one in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Jo suggests women to bring a friend or a colleague and enjoy a lunch and a stroll while in town.

From her perspective, Jo said she loves the scenery in the beautiful mountain town and enjoys the view of the trees that surround the BreastScreen van when working on Hickory Street in Dorrigo.

Jane Walsh, Director of BreastScreen North Coast said a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 50-74 can do for their health.

“A mammogram every two years takes just 20 minutes and it could save your life.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.

“Around 90 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history.

“This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.

“Bringing this vital service to Dorrigo means more local women can participate and get the support they need.

“Life gets busy, and we want women to make their health a priority.”

BreastScreen NSW requires all clients to wear a mask to their appointment.

If you feel unwell with symptoms associated with COVID-19 prior to your appointment, please stay at home and contact BreastScreen to reschedule your appointment.

To book a mammogram with BreastScreen phone 13 20 50 or visit www.book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.

Year-round screening services are available at BreastScreen NSW clinics at Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI