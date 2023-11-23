Looking to the horizon for the next generation of Australian agricultural leaders

TO support the future prosperity of Australian agriculture and rural communities, the 2024 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship, which aims to support the next generation of industry leaders, is now open for applications.

Created in collaboration with industry sponsors, the highly sought after AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship is designed to support full-time university students across Australia who are pursuing agriculture-related undergraduate degrees and STEM degrees with majors aligned to the industry.



The scholarship provides a $5,000 annual bursary for the final two years of the recipient’s degree.

It also offers opportunities for professional development, industry work placements, exclusive networking events, and participation in industry gatherings.

Previously, the Horizon Scholarship program was open to students in their first two years of tertiary studies, but that has changed for 2024 and is now available to students who are in their final years of study to better connect them with industry networks, providing momentum when entering the workforce.

Acting General Manager of Workforce, Communications and Adoption at AgriFutures Australia, Jennifer Galloway said the program offers an incredible opportunity to engage in professional development workshops, equipping the recipients with the tools to elevate their skills and expand their knowledge base.

“As a recipient, you’ll have the opportunity to complete annual industry work placements aligned with your areas of interest and the sponsor’s industry,” Ms Galloway said.

“It also connects you to industry events, broadening your horizons and providing valuable insights into Australian agriculture.

“This helps you grow personally and professionally, making meaningful contributions to agriculture and rural communities possible.

“AgriFutures is incredibly proud to support and manage this program on behalf of all the sponsors for the past thirteen years.

“It’s an important part of the future fabric of Australian agriculture and the promotion of opportunities for the next generation of ag leaders.”

A 2022 Horizon Scholar, Ayla Christophers, described the program as life changing, emphasising that it provided her with invaluable industry experience and guidance.

“The program offered me so many opportunities, one of the most valuable was completing a placement with the Cotton Research and Development Corporation, allowing me to explore the growth of the Australian cotton industry,” Ms Christophers said.

“For anyone passionate about agriculture, I highly recommend this program.

“You not only gain valuable knowledge but also have the chance to meet amazing people along the way.

“Don’t hesitate – apply today!”

To be eligible for the Horizon Scholarship, entrants must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident enrolled full-time in the last two years of an agriculture-related undergraduate degree at an Australian university.

Applications for the scholarship open Monday, 20 November 2023, and will close Friday 12 January 2024.

For more information and to apply, visit https://agrifutures.com.au/opportunities/horizon-scholarship/