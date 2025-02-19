Love Water Grants program returns with $125k on offer



HUNTER WATER has announced the return of its Love Water Grants program for 2025.

A total of $125,000 in funding is available to local groups and organisations with innovative ideas that inspire water conservation, sustainability, and community wellbeing.



Now in its eighth year, the Love Water Grants program has supported dozens of community initiatives across the Hunter region, including projects that improve environmental outcomes, educate on water sustainability, and enhance community spaces.

Hunter Water Managing Director Darren Cleary, said the Love Water Grants embody the organisation’s commitment to fostering a sustainable future through collaboration and innovation.

“Hunter Water is proud to support the creative and passionate people of the Lower Hunter who share our vision for sustainability and making a positive difference in our communities.

“This year’s program offers grants of up to $10,000 to successful applicants, providing vital funding for projects that align with Hunter Water’s values and shared love of water,” Mr Cleary said.

Looking back to last year, the 2024 Love Water Grants program is already making a meaningful impact in the community.

Gresford District Community Group has harnessed its $7,000 grant to significantly upgrade Therese Doyle Hall.

With rain events frequently posing a risk of damage, the funding has helped to repair the hall’s gutters and install a new rainwater tank, protecting the building’s structural integrity.

“Our community hall is the heart of East Gresford,” explains Penny Kater of the Gresford District Community Group.

“Our Love Water Grant has allowed us to safeguard the hall against weather-related damage and collect rainwater to reduce reliance on external water sources.

“It’s a win for both our community and the environment.

“The hall serves as a gathering place for the community and is used for various activities, from monthly meetings to more significant events.

“These improvements ensure it will remain a functional, sustainable space for years to come,” said Ms Kater.

Applications for the Love Water Grants program are open until 11:59pm, Friday 14 March, with community groups, schools, and not-for-profit organisations encouraged to apply.

For more information about the program or to apply, visit hunterwater.com.au/grants.