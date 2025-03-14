‘Luccombe’ is on the market with Birt’s Property



BORDERED by some of the most spectacular sections of river on the Dorrigo Plateau, ‘Luccombe’ provides access to a landscape that has been continually evolving since the eruption of the Ebor Volcano nearly 20 million years ago.

With an area of approximately 65.56 hectares or 161.9 acres, ‘Luccombe’ runs from picturesque and productive farmland where the current owners have horses, cattle and sheep to steeper country and timbered areas and rainforest gullies with towering tree ferns and permanent-flowing springs feeding the Little Murray River and Yarrum Creek which form the property’s boundary.

The property enjoys frontage to the Little Murray River and Yarrum Creek, both are permanent waterways with multiple swimming holes and waterfalls, the largest cascading vertically approximately 30 metres in a series of falls.

In a tightly-held area and with only two owners in the last 100 years, ‘Luccombe’ benefits from an ideal north-easterly aspect and spectacular views.

With an elevation ranging from 800 to 1,030 metres above sea level, you are able to enjoy an uninterrupted view down the valley formed by the Little Murray River and back across the plateau to the north-east.

The original farm house has been renovated and extended over the years and is now a three-bedroom plus study, two-bathroom home featuring tallowwood and brushbox flooring, a 5.5 kilowatt solar system and large lock-up garage.

Private but conveniently located with bitumen road frontage only 15 kilometres to town, ‘Luccombe’ provides an opportunity to capitalise on the upcoming redevelopment of the Dorrigo National Park providing numerous agritourism opportunities for purchasers wishing to supplement farm income.

With the current owners having purchased elsewhere ‘Luccombe’ presents an opportunity that will not be repeated with areas of unmatched natural beauty, breathtaking views, pristine waterways and productive farmland all a convenient distance to town.

Contact Rory Birt from Birt’s Property for any further details or to arrange an inspection.

Call 0403 913 527 or email rorybirt@birtsproperty.com.au.

