Luxury tri-level living at Hawks Nest

ADDRESS: 5/58 Moira Parade, ‘Majestic Views’ Hawks Nest

CATEGORY: 4-bedroom luxury unit

PRICE: $1,450,000

THIS four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom townhouse is in a stylish, beautifully-presented complex across the road from the Myall River and just a short walk to Jimmys Beach and the main surf beach.

The unique tri-level design has a large entertaining deck at the front with views over the Myall River and across Port Stephens to Shoal Bay, while the double garage is hidden away at the rear.

The complex has secure electric gates with remote garage doors.

A private lift conveniently accesses all three levels.

Other features include: expansive timber-floored living area with high pitched ceilings; stunning kitchen has wide Caesarstone benchtops and pantry; main bedroom has an ensuite, opens out to deck with water views.

The property is an easy stroll to the beach for walking or early morning swims.

The complex is handy to shops, cafes and the golf course.

It is the largest lot in the complex, with spacious front and side courtyards.

It’s perfect for beach lovers, retirees, or investors.

Phone Hawks Nest First National Real Estate to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only, phone John Rumble on 0425 289 200.