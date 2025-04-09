Lyne candidates get a grilling in Gloucester



THERE was not a spare seat in the house at the Uniting Church Hall for the Gloucester Meet-the-Candidates event.

Six of the seven candidates came to tell the gathering why they should be elected to become the Member for Lyne in the federal election on 3 May.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The event was organised by Gloucester Transitions in association with the Gloucester Business Chamber, and facilitated by Chamber President Matt Clinch.

Mr Clinch began the afternoon by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the Gloucester region, before welcoming the audience and introducing the candidates.

It was made clear that the audience was expected to show respect to the candidates even if they were expressing views with which people strongly disagreed, and the audience did exactly that for the next two hours.

The candidates in attendance were Tom Ferrier (Greens), Mark Hornshaw (Libertarians), Digby Wilson (Labor), Jeremy Miller (Independent), Stephen Burke (Australian Citizens Party), and Alison Penfold (National Party).

Keys Manley from the Legalise Cannabis Party was an apology.

Each candidate was given a few minutes to explain who they were and why they should be elected, after which it was over to the audience for questions – and there were many on a wide range of subjects.

The first question, directed to all candidates, was from Gloucester resident Penny Charles who asked “what does a good economy look like?”

This was followed by questions about electrifying Australia; native forest logging and the amendments to federal environmental laws; funding of public schools and hospitals; aged care; nurses pay rates; Climate Change and the American alliance (AUKUS).

Most candidates have a website where those interested can read their policies in detail.

“There was a very healthy attendance of interested and concerned local community members, and the questions were diverse and robust,” said Gloucester Transitions’ Julie Lyford.

“All candidates participated with commitment to their cause/party and engaged with every question.

“It takes courage to stand for election and we thank those candidates who have made this commitment.”

The event was broadcast live on Bucketts Radio, 104.1FM.

By John WATTS

