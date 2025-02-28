Lyne candidates hit the campaign trail



IT has been a busy week of campaigning for Lyne’s Federal election hopefuls.

Nationals leader David Littleproud joined Lyne candidate Alison Penfold for the opening of her Taree campaign office on Tuesday.



Mr Littleproud said Ms Penfold had hit the ground running ahead of the election, which will be held before 17 May.

“It’s crucial that Lyne has a fierce and experienced advocate on their side because locals desperately need help when it comes to their grocery bills, their power bills, their insurance bills and almost every single other expense,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Alison also knows the electorate and the issues that matter, having worked for former Deputy Prime Minister Mark Vaile, as a senior adviser for The Nationals and for retiring MP Dr David Gillespie.”

Ms Penfold said she is ready to be a strong voice for Lyne and follow the legacy of Dr Gillespie, who retires after serving the electorate since 2013.

“My local campaign is centred around delivering on the issues that really matter to the families, businesses and industries of this electorate,” she said.

“People want safer roads, better and affordable access to health and aged care services, better telecommunications and getting the economy back on track so our businesses and industries can succeed.”

On the other side of politics, Greens candidate for Lyne Tom Ferrier is attempting to bring environmental action to the centre of the election debate.

Mr Ferrier believes his party is the only political force “genuinely focused on tackling the causes and effects of the warming climate”.

In a statement this week, Mr Ferrier slammed the Federal Government’s “backpedalling” on reforming Australia’s environment laws.

“It’s smarter financially to save our native forests for ecotourism and future generations,” said Mr Ferrier, a resident of Lorne.

“The native forest logging industry is losing millions of dollars each year.

“The Greens are the only party that has costed a just transition for timber workers and the creation of 100 percent sustainable plantations.”

Mr Ferrier claims Australia can become 100 percent powered by renewables using “technology that already exists”.

“The $11 billion Australia spends on annual subsidies to oil, gas and coal could be spent fast-tracking our renewable energy transition.

“Climate scientists have warned us that if we keep opening new coal and gas mines, we will keep experiencing record temperatures, droughts, fires and floods.

“We all want future generations to experience healthy forests and thriving wildlife.

“To do this, we have to switch to clean energy.”

Independent candidate Jeremy Miller, in a statement to media and supporters, raised youth mental health as a key election focus.

“Our recent survey showed young people in the electorate of Lyne feel they are not supported when it comes to mental health,” he said.

“Nearly half of you said you could not access facilities, it was costly or it was not available to you.

“From the rise of social media and technology to increased mental health challenges, anxiety and depression are becoming more prevalent, affecting young Australians’ ability to focus on their education and career goals.

“That’s why mental health strategies and emotional support systems for our youth are so important.

“We need to ensure that young people have the emotional resilience to cope with the pressures they face.”

Labor candidate Digby Wilson has also been on the campaign circuit, joining Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill at the opening of the new Ocean Drive pathway in Bonny Hills, and the awarding of a $964,583 grant to the Wallamba Netball Club in Nabiac.

Senator O’Neill also backed Mr Wilson in a speech to Federal Parliament.

“Elected to the MidCoast Council in 2024, Digby served to advocate for local issues that are important to the community, including healthcare, infrastructure and economic development,” she said.

“He is determined to give the region the leadership the National Party has failed to provide for many years.

“Digby Wilson stands for working people, families and small businesses.”

Taking to social media this week, Libertarian candidate Mark Hornshaw rallied against Australia’s business tax system, which he says is overly complex and “stacked in favour of big corporations that can shuffle earnings and shift operations offshore”.

“Small businesses suffer, unable to reinvest profits to grow and compete with the giants,” he posted.

“‘Closing loopholes’ is a fantasy, and taxing revenue instead of income would tank high-turnover firms instantly.

“The Libertarian Party’s plan: Zero percent tax on reinvested profits.

“Tax it as income when distributed.

“Simple, fair, and built to unburden Australian businesses and keep their operations at home.”

