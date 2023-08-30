Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie discusses current affairs on Myall Coast Radio

FEDERAL Member for Lyne, the Hon. Dr David Gillespie, dropped into the new Myall Coast Radio studio recently, sharing with the community his views on what is happening in the “big house” in Canberra and his take on current issues.

The initial question dealt with the separation of powers between state and federal legislature.



“I get many requests from people that are really state or local government issues,” said Dr Gillespie.

“While I pass these on to the appropriate authorities, the federal government is concerned with big picture issues such as national security, the economy and how we respond nationally to what’s going on around us.”

Other issues raised concerned the Voice, energy issues and the affordable housing crisis.

Dr Gillespie also stressed that funding is available to community groups for projects.

“There are funds available for community projects and these are available on his website by using the grant finder which you can access through my website,” said Dr Gillespie.

Dr Gillespie is happy to answer any questions on Federal matters or pass your concerns on to the responsible minister.

By John SAHYOUN