M1 Pacific Motorway extensions shifts up a gear

THE start of major construction is edging closer for the new M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace, with the Australian and NSW governments announcing John Holland/ Gamuda Joint Venture and Seymour Whyte Constructions as the successful contractors to carry out the design and build for the southern and northern sections.

John Holland/ Gamuda Joint Venture will build the ten-kilometre southern section that extends from Black Hill to Tomago, and Seymour Whyte Constructions will build the five-kilometre northern section that bypasses Heatherbrae.



The project is being delivered using two collaborative design and construct contracts to ensure innovation, efficiency and value for money in bringing this extension to life.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $2.1 billion M1 Pacific Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace project on an 80:20 basis.

The extension is expected to be open to traffic in mid-2028.

Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said, “The Australian Government is partnering with states and territories across the country to deliver the projects that matter.

“This project will deliver local jobs in construction while ensuring a safer, faster commute for locals.

“I look forward to seeing major works getting underway and the benefits flowing.”

Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said, “The M1 at Hexham is the last bottle neck on the Pacific highway between Sydney and Brisbane.

“This critical work will ensure thousands of vehicles keep moving, not only North/South but also locals travelling back and forth from Maitland and Newcastle.

“I’m glad this project will streamline the flow of traffic for both daily and seasonal motorists.

“This has been a key priority for me since my election in 2016, and I’m delighted that both Federal and State Governments are working with me to complete the job so locals across the Hunter can see an end to the chaos and daily delays.”

For more information and to sign up for regular updates on the progress of the M1 extension, visit caportal.com.au/tfnsw/m1rt.