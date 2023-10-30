Maagunda Muruygu – Festival for Forests coming to Nambucca this November

THE Bob Brown Foundation is excited to announce Maagunda Muruygu – Festival for Forests, a vibrant celebration of forests and the need for their protection from logging.

On 4 November 2023, the festival will be hosted at Bellwood Park in Nambucca, featuring a day of music, speeches and community togetherness.

Distinguished guests and speakers at the event will include renowned environmentalist and Bob Brown Foundation founder, Dr Bob Brown.

“It is people power, based on the fact that most Australians want the bulldozers and chainsaws out of native forests, that will save the koalas and greater gliders,” Bob Brown said.

“In doing so, we will also save a deep, important part of our own souls and honour our children’s right to have wild forests as part of their birthright.

“It’s a great feeling, taking action for the forests,” said Mr Brown.

Uncle Micklo Jarrett, a respected Elder of Gumbaynggirr peoples, reiterated the need for people to come together to fight for forests.

“Yanaa dugulla – walk together,” he said.

Doro Babeck, a Bob Brown Foundation NSW Campaigner said, “Native forests are still being logged at an industrial scale in a region that needs protection.

“The community is hurting, everyone is hurting, because the government ploughs on with destruction.

“We want to give people a reprieve from the stresses of hearing the chainsaws and seeing wildlife’s homes being destroyed.

“This festival is a moment to recharge, reconnect and have fun.

“Our event will be an opportunity to celebrate the region’s commendable conservation efforts.”

City of Coffs Harbour Councillor Jonathan Cassell has been helping to bring the free event to life.

Mr Cassell spoke about the importance of celebrating the Coffs Coast forests.

“So many people love our forests as places of recreation and this free event is a way to celebrate the Coffs Coast forests from the hills to the sea.

“The festival will be at Bellwood Park on the banks of the Nambucca River which begins its life in places like the threatened Oakes State Forest and Gumbaynggirr National Park.

“The health of the Nambucca River is determined by what happens in the forests upstream and this impacts our quality of life in towns across the Coffs Coast.

“I was contacted by Uncle Micklo after the Bob Brown Foundation forest rally in Coffs Harbour in August and Micklo said we’ve got to have the next one in Nambucca.

“So, I said ‘okay let’s try’ and now it’s here.

“It’s going to be a fantastic community event.”

The Festival for Forests will kick off on 4 November at 3.30 pm, Bellwood Park, Nambucca.

The lineup includes headline acts such as Blues and Roots ARIA award winner William Crighton, powerful vocalist Aine Tyrrell, local Nambucca youth band Blind Pretty, and the Gumbaynggirr band Gunganbu, among other talented performers.

The event will also feature speeches by Bob Brown, John Seed, Michelle Mahoney, and representatives from local conservation groups.

For more information about Maagunda Muruygu – Festival for Forests, please visit https://bobbrown.org.au/event/maagunda-muruygu-festival-for-forests/