Macdonald wins golf medal



THE February Monthly Medal was won in fine style by Steve Macdonald on Saturday 1 February at the Gloucester Golf Club.

The event was an Individual Stroke sponsored by the Arkwood Family. The day itself was warm and humid although not nearly so bad as the area experienced on the previous Tuesday and that seemed to encourage a god sized field on men and women golfers to turn out.

The Medal was won by Steve Macdonald with a net score on 67, a score which also won him the top net score in A grade; his gross score of an even par 72 was the best in the grade. Visitor from Manilla Dave Sanders was not eligible for the Medal by definition so he had to settle for the top two trophies in B grade with his net 66 and gross 85. In C grade Blake Murray also picked up the top net and gross trophies with a 68 net after a gross score of 99. The top woman golfer on the day was Karen Howarth with her net 75.

It is worth noting that the Steve, Dave and Blake were the only three golfers to turn in score inside their handicap; as such they also headed the day’s ball winners: Dave Sanders 66, Steve Macdonald 67, Blake Murray 68, Brian McInnes, Brendon Murray and Arthur Poynting 72, Jeff Graham 73 and Stacey Groves and Paul Garland 74.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin trophies at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Dave Sanders in B grade and Arthur Poynting in C grade; they finished 236 cm and 377 cm from the hole respectively. At the 6th and 15th holes A grade was represented by Greg West, 732 cm, and C grade by Steve Benson, 1503 cm.

The Long Drive trophies at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Nathan McInnes in A grade, Paul Garland in B grade and Blake Murray in C grade. Elaine Murray registered the longest drive among the women players.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 31 January was won by Denver Webb with an excellent score of 19 points, close to an average of 3 points a hole! Balls were won by Peter Markey 18, Rod Burrows 17, Dave Mann and Mark Garner 15 and Ken Kelly, 15.

On Saturday 8 February the Gloucester Golf Club will be playing an Individual Stableford sponsored by Avon Valley Concreting. The following Saturday, 15 February the Gloucester Club will hold its annual Derros Day in the form of an Individual Stableford.

By Peter WILDBLOOD