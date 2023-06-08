Mackay-McKay Family Reunion makes local donations

FUNDS discovered in the recent process of reviving the Nambucca Valley MacKay-McKay Family Reunion group, held over from previous events from the sale of memorabilia and other promotional items from bygone eras, have been donated to two worthy local recipient organisations.

The Bowraville Folk Museum and Bowraville Arts Council have both been presented with cheques for $2,000 in a gesture of thanks for “great and much appreciated support”, MacKay-McKay Family Reunion group Chairman Neville Devir told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Commenting on the donation, Bowraville Arts Council Secretary Dale Hawkins told NOTA, “The Committee of Bowraville Arts Council greatly appreciates the donation of $2,000 made to Bowraville Theatre by the MacKay-MacKay Reunion organisation.

“These funds will help considerably with the fit out and furnishing of the new dressing rooms and green room, for which construction is close to commencement.

“This project has been many years in the planning and will be an exciting new addition to the Theatre, allowing larger groups to perform, and providing state-of-the-art facilities to the town,” she said.

“Also included in the project is disabled access to both the front of the auditorium and the stage, making the Theatre more accessible to all.

“This project couldn’t come to fruition without the generous support of our community, and the many volunteers who run and staff events at the Theatre.”

President/Secretary of the Bowraville Folk Museum, Dr Paul Weekley, who is also a presenter at Radio 2NVR 105.9 FM, told NOTA, “The Bowraville Folk Museum appreciates the generous gift from the MacKay-MacKay Reunion organisation.

“It will enable us to complete long-awaited repairs to the museum.

“The museum has a significant amount of material about the Mackay family in the Nambucca Valley as is fitting given the importance of the family in the social history of the valley.

“You would be hard put to find a family who have lived in the valley for over 50 years that is not in some way linked to the Mackays.

“The Folk Museum continues to value its links to the MacKay-MacKay Reunion organisation and wishes them the best as they prepare for the 2024 family reunion,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI