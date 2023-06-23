Mackay-McKay Family Reunion reveals ‘Macsville’ history

MACKSVILLE wouldn’t be Macksville without the Mackay and McKay families who settled in the area and renamed the town back in the late 1880s.

It speaks to the history of these families, whose living relatives and descendants are researching their archives to build upon the story as they work towards their Mackay-McKay Family Reunion planned for 2024.



“Young Angus Mackay, old Angus’ grandson, and Hugh McNally, who were brothers-in-law, started selling the land that Macksville now stands on, from their farms, at public auction on 19 December 1885,” historian David Day, a board member of the recently revived Mackay-McKay Family Reunion group, shared with News Of The Area.

“Macksville was previously called Central Nambucca and was changed because of the former landowners’ common surname first syllable.”

According to David’s research, the original town plan of Wilson, which would have adjoined Blackbutt cemetery on the corner of Spaldings Road, was scrapped because of the success of the ‘Macsville’ land sale.

“Young Angus’ brother Alexander was the first person in the valley to produce commercial butter and was one of the board of directors of the first butter factory.”

He also was one of the first to grow Paspalum (grass) for pasture.

“Old Angus Mackay, their grandfather was part of Nelson’s forces at the Battle of Waterloo and defeated Napoleon Bonaparte at said battle.”

He was awarded a Blackthorn cane for his efforts, which is held for good keeping at the Nambucca Headland Museum where David spent many hours of his time as the museum’s President.

“I believe there was a cutlass, too, which is in the Bowraville Folk Museum.

“Old Angus had sixteen children to two wives.

“He died at 99 years of age and is buried in the Bowraville cemetery.

“Many descendants still live in the area and indeed are scattered all over NSW and Australia.”

Just scratching the surface of one small branch of the Mackay-McKay family histories, the Family Reunion group is committed to going down the rabbit hole of research to have as much interesting family backstory as possible for the 2024 reunion.

“What I would hope to get out of the reunion meeting is to renew contacts from the several different branches of the family tree to coordinate an update of the existing Mackay McKay black book, perhaps in a digital format.

“Generally, meeting relatives and descendants will hopefully bring a consensus of ideas regarding fund raising projects and conservation so that future generations can also benefit.

“Funding ideas include restoration of old Angus and Christina’s grave, family tree funding, and a public defibrillator for Bowraville,” said David.

Anyone with inquiries or seeking further information on the Mackay-McKay Family Reunion can contact the group.

By Andrea FERRARI