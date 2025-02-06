Macksville Country Club Golf



WITH rain expected and early starters having second thoughts about playing, Saturday turned out to be a pleasant day for the Sable Metalland sponsored Stroke event.

A new format was introduced for Saturday competitions which divides the competition into two divisions , one being handicaps 1 to 16 and the other 17+ handicaps.

Jeff Gore maintained his recent good form winning division one with a net 69 from runner up Matt Baker with a net 71.

Division two was won by Todd Bartlett with Adam Paddle runner up.

Nearest the pins were division (A) evergreen Ross Donnelly and (B) Rod Edwards.

Max Graham won the Mid Week Competition ahead of runner up Greg Hogan who beat Kobi Evans on a countback.

With his big hitting combined with good putting Rod Curtis blitzed the field to get the money in the Chook Run. Graham Vincent and Bob Lindsay winning balls as runner up and nearest the pin respectively.

The 2025 ladies competition returns with a Stroke event first up.

By MAX TURNER