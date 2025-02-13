Macksville Country Club Golf Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 13, 2025 Michael Trisley putting for a point on the second with playing partners Eddie Booth, Neill Cunneen and Noel Austin all smiles in anticipation – he missed. GOOD weather and a big field played Amber Notley’s Conveyancing Wise sponsored Stableford which was won by division 2 handicapped player Peter Smith with a net 40 points and runner up Jessica Lambert had a net 38. Division 1 winner (handicap below 17) was Phil Bambury with Ross Donnelly runner up on net 38 and 37 respectively. After a long layoff the ladies came back with a Stableford event won by Nikki Laird with Jessica Lambert finishing runner up for the second time in the week. Kobi Evans had a great round , which included a hole-in-one on the par 3 fifth, to win the Mid Week Competition. Elwyn Branford and Kobi’s grandpop Phil were best of the ball winners. By Max TURNER