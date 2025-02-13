Macksville Country Club Golf



GOOD weather and a big field played Amber Notley’s Conveyancing Wise sponsored Stableford which was won by division 2 handicapped player Peter Smith with a net 40 points and runner up Jessica Lambert had a net 38.

Division 1 winner (handicap below 17) was Phil Bambury with Ross Donnelly runner up on net 38 and 37 respectively.

After a long layoff the ladies came back with a Stableford event won by Nikki Laird with Jessica Lambert finishing runner up for the second time in the week.

Kobi Evans had a great round , which included a hole-in-one on the par 3 fifth, to win the Mid Week Competition. Elwyn Branford and Kobi’s grandpop Phil were best of the ball winners.

By Max TURNER