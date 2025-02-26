Macksville Country Club Golf



DESPITE the threat of rain , that didn’t eventuate, the Macksville Auto Electrics sponsored Stableford attracted a good field.

Division one resulted in Rama Gennat finish on 41 points two ahead of runner up Brock Klar with Division two winner Rod Curtis on 39 also two ahead of runner up Rod Edwards.

Although Allan Clarke had a hole in one on the third it was on the wrong hole for the Division one nearest the pin which was won by Mick Manning . Greg Hogan scored the Division two ball.

The ladies reversed the previous week results with Nikki Laird winning from Jo Montague. Jo won both nearest the pins.

Gerard Presland won the Mid Week Competition ahead of runner up Jeff Gore with Gary Clarke best of the rest.

Carla Ross had a great round in the Chook Run finishing a net 10 under par for the nine holes , with Bob Lindsay runner up three shots beyond . With handicaps reduced by points over 20 + 1 for winning Carla and Bob ” were hammered” .

Like Allan Clarke , Lance Hore had a hole in one on the wrong hole and missed out on nearest the pin.

By Max TURNER