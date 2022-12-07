Macksville Country Club Golf

A BIG weekend of golf began with the Craig Marsay Glass and Aluminium sponsored Robyn Marsay Memorial Mug and Spoon stroke event.

This was won by Jeff Gore with Max Graham runner up.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Mike Simpson (A) Brad Southan (B) and Dave Poole (C grade).

Included in this event was the playoff of Mug and Spoon winners (mug for gross score and Spoon for net) for each month throughout the year.

Allan Clarke won the Gross with Steve Ellis the Net.

Neil Cuneen was the Mid Week winner and Mick Manning runner up.

Sunday was the Mike Simpson organised Eclectic, being three groups of nine players who play to a stableford format. At the end of each hole the player with the lowest score is eliminated.

If there is more than one on the lowest score they all chip onto the green from twenty metres back.

The player furthest from the flag is eliminated.

At the ninth tee there is only one player left in each group.

Those three play the last hole to determine the winner.

The playoff was between John Fortescue, Luke Laverty and Darren Pike.

Luke Laverty, the youngest player in the competition, prevailed.

“The Longest Day” is a fundraiser for the Cancer Council where participants have to play 72 holes of golf on 12 December.

Brad Fortescue is again volunteering to punish himself, and would welcome any sponsorship.