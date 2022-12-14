Macksville Country Club Golf

THE Carpet Court sponsored Stableford on Saturday saw early starters having to contend with showers, nonetheless it didn’t seem to affect scores.

Brad Southan started early, played well and came in with a net 40 (4 under par) to beat runner up Tony Grebert on a count back.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Allan Clarke (A) , Dale Bunton (B) and Brian King (C grade).

Graham Everett won the Mid Week Competition with Greg Hogan coming in runner up.

Both are relatively new to the club and have become valued members.

The ‘Chook Run’ finished with Dave Poole winning ahead of Wolf Jirzik.

Tuesday’s ladies competition was won by Cheryl Fortescue with Desma Hughes coming in as runner up, a position she has filled on a regular basis lately.

During the year Desma has been involved in arranging professional coaching for new recruits for ladies golf.

These ladies are showing good form and making competitions more competitive.

By Max TURNER