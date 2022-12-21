Macksville Country Club Golf

THE Cancer Council has an annual ‘The Longest Day’ fundraising challenge which this year was again taken on by Brad Fortescue.

Starting at 5.30 am and finishing at 5.30 pm, Brad played 120 holes of golf.

Not just a casual hit, it included one eagle, 14 birdies and 61 pars, an achievement that resulted in sore shoulders, cramps and funding for Cancer research.

The ladies had a day off for their Christmas party including a raffle, donating proceeds towards Brad’s cancer fundraiser.

Prize winners were Jo Montague, Cheryl Fortescue and Carmel Frudenstein.

Ladies Club Champion 2022 was Jo Montague with Desma Hughes runner up.

The Saturday pairs event saw Max Graham and Steve Ellis swamp the field to win comfortably with Jo Montague and Graham Everett runners up.

Club champions for 2022 were (A grade) Allan Clarke and net Mike Simpson, (B) Jeff Gore net Darrin Turner and (C) Paul Donges net Neil Cuneen.

Trimble’s Furniture One knockout was won by Jeff Gore and Tony Henshaws ‘Let’s Get Plastered’ 4 ball was won by John Fortescue and grandson Jordan Welsh.

The Golf Committee thanks News Of The Area for its coverage of local sports.

By Max TURNER