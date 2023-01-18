Macksville Country Club Golf

SATURDAY’S Stableford sponsored by Freemans Transport saw a big roll up in great weather for golf.

One of our more senior members Graham Vincent came in with his best score for some months of 6 under his handicap, net 42 points.

Just behind were two of the club’s continually improving juniors, Cohen Welsh on 41 and cousin Jordan Welsh on 40.

Of the ladies Carmel Frudenstein was amongst the leaders on 36 points with Desma Hughes only one shot back.

Straight shooters on the day with nearest the pin were Mike Simpson (A) nobody (B) and John Poole (C grade).

Jim Wilkes won the Mid Week Competition with Ross Donnelly runner up ahead of Desma Hughes.

The Bernard Laverty sponsored Stableford on 21/1/23 is a 4 ball mystery event, where at the end of the day Committee members will draw score cards to pair up players.

This way no one will know his/ her pairing until all cards are in.

By Max TURNER