Macksville Country Club Golf

A BIT humid but a great day for the Don Forrester/Harry Andrews sponsored Stableford.

A good field turned out to enjoy the day, for some spoilt by golf scores.

With the course playing the best it has for months, Noel Austin took full advantage after an average front nine came home with a wet sail to finish with 39 points.

Nearest of the chasers were runner up Karl Cooper and Brad Fortescue second runner up.

Straight shooters with nearest the pin were Mike Simpson (A), Neil Cuneen (B) and John Dowzard (C grade).

The continuing good numbers in the Mid Week Competition saw Max Graham ahead of the field with junior Luke Laverty the best of the rest.

Lorraine King has had another win in the ladies competition with Desma Hughes runner up again.

By Max TURNER