Macksville Country Club Golf

DESPITE the inclement weather causing a few wet shirts, the Club sponsored three person Ambrose attracted a good field of 50-plus players.

Rama Gennet’s team including John Williams and Dane Neil came in ahead of runners up Josh Bartlett, dad Todd and Jake Simpson.

Despite the big field no B grader could hit the green for nearest the pin with Allan Clarke winning the A grade and Steve Hunt C grade.

Lisa Urquhart won the ladies.

As usual in Ambrose events, longest drives win a ball and saw Max Graham (A) Dale Bunton (B) and Todd Bartlett (C) grade winners.

Ladies winner was Lisa Urquhart.

Visitors without a registered handicap winner was Zeke Punton.

Rhonda McAuliffe showed the way to win the ladies competition from Lorraine King.

The Chook Run finished with Tony Adams edging out Don Forrester for the win.

Neil Cuneen maintained his consistent form to win the Mid Week Competition with Jessica Lambert sneaking out after work to finish runner up.

New ladies Jessica and Carla Ross are so keen they now have their husbands taking up the game.

By Max TURNER