Macksville Country Club Golf

FICKLE weather, nice days or other commitments seem to be bringing more players out early for the Saturday competition.

The latest was the Tony Hardge Memorial Day sponsored by Brian King and Roy Rudner Four Ball, Best Ball, where you play with a partner and the best score on each hole counts.

Winners were Jordan and Cohen Welsh, two juniors who came in ahead of runners up Allan Clarke and Luke Laverty.

Of all the A graders, none could hit the green for nearest the pin.

B grade winner was Paul Donges and C grade Noel Austin.

Carmel Frudenstein, Desma Hughes, Jo Montague and Rhonda McAuliffe travelled to Kempsey for a four ladies Ambrose.

Thirty teams played with these ladies finishing second runners up.

The fundraising raffle run by ladies golf for brain cancer research was won by Helen Ferrero.

Mid week competition winner was Luke Laverty with Jeff Gore maintaining his consistency finishing runner up.

With only three in a group the lowest handicapper gets to play with each of the other players.

By Max TURNER