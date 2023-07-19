Macksville Country Club Golf

WITH the course looking a picture and a good roll up the competition was hot for the Paul Hapgood Nambucca Pro Shop sponsored Stableford that saw four players tie with 38 points . Winner on a count back was Roy Rudner from Max Graham, Phil Bambury and Mat Baker. In conjunction the 4 Ball event was won by Graham Everett and Phil Bambury.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Mike Simpson (A) ,Luke Laverty (B) and Greg Hogan C grade .

Dave Poole returned to form to win the Mid Week Competition with Phil Bambury runner up.

Cheryl Fortescue won the ladies stroke event on Tuesday by one shot from Desma Hughes.

The Chook Run saw Bob Lindsay come in with John Summerville runner up.

To win at golf is a pleasing and pleasant moment. To win a battle after a serious farming accident and six years of rehabilitation and determination is something special.

By Max TURNER