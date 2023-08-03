Macksville Country Club Golf

LIKE many farmers around the district our greenkeepers would like to see some rain . Nevertheless Saturday was a great day for the Mike Simpson/Steve Hoskins sponsored Stableford.

They say cream always comes to the top which was the case with Allan Clarke winning and Mike Simpson runner up.

Club championships start on 5th of August and no doubt these two players will figure prominently . Allan will be looking to win about his 35 th championship – so many even he had trouble remembering.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Mike Simpson (A ) and Tony Adams (B ) grade with no C graders able to hit the green .

Jeff Gore had another win in the Mid Week competition ahead of Phil Bambury.

The ladies had a busy week playing at Dorrigo, Bowraville and Bellingen.

Chook run winner was Geoff O’Grady , playing well enough to lose six shots in this social competition . Phil Bambury was runner up.

By Max TURNER