Macksville Country Club Golf



TURF LAYING finished Friday, Saturday’s competition played on the full course, then the rain came.

Perfect order.

In Saturday’s stroke event sponsored by Steve Riddell’s Callisto Computing the Medal was won by Ross Donnelly and the Spoon (best gross score) by Allan Clarke.

Ross again had a gross score of less than his age.

Straight shooters were Max Graham (A) Mick O’Brien (B) and Graham Everett (C grade).

The ladies stableford saw Desma Hughes maintain consistency with Cheryl Fortescue runner up.

Greg Hogan was winner of the Mid Week competition with Jeff Gore finishing runner up.

The Chook Run played over two weeks was won by Max Graham ahead of John Poole.

By Max TURNER