Macksville Country Club Golf

SATURDAYS Stableford event was sponsored by Mitre 10 Landscaping . With the course in pristine condition Phil Bambury had to sink a 3 metre putt on the last hole to beat early leader , Geoff O’Grady , who looked to have a winning score with 38 points .

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Dane Luffman (A) ,Jo Montague (B) and Barry Veness (C grade )

The Mid Week Competition was won by Graham Everett with Tony Grebert runner up.

The ladies Stableford event on Tuesday was a challenge by 14 players from MacLean. Nikki Laird commented , ”

even though they whipped us it was a great day ” . Best of the locals was the consistent Jo Montague who finished as 2nd runner up.

The Chook Run was won by Terry Johnson with Graham Vincent finishing runner up.

By Max TURNER