Macksville Country Club Ladies Bowls

ON Saturday 22 October our Bowls members hosted Illuka travelling bowlers for the day.

There had been quite a few rainy days prior to the day and as luck would have it, we managed to play 18 ends of mixed two bowl triples without a drop of rain.

After a fun morning of bowls, we all returned to the club for lunch and refreshments.

The Macksville ladies entered two teams in the District pairs which was played at Nambucca Heads Bowling Club.

Karen Liddell and Janet Poletti played a Coffs C.ex team and Kaye Wood and Carol Turner played a team from Sawtell.

It was the first really humid day for the season making for uncomfortable playing conditions, unfortunately neither side progressed to the next round.

One team competed in the District Triples which was played at South West Rocks.

Ruth Flarrety joined up with Karen and Janet to make up the team versing Coffs C.ex.

The game was one of a few close ones, just going down by one shot on the last bowl.

Maybe next time.

We will continue having fun each week with our social bowls up until 7 December, which will be our Christmas break-up day and return late January ready to start another year.

Our next event will be a Christmas Street Stall on 1 December, from 8am out the front of the paper shop.

Don’t forget to come and snap up some home cooked goodies or craft items.

By Gladys GREEN