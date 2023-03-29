Macksville Country Club Ladies Bowls

OUR ladies bowlers resumed our 2022/23 season on 25 January with a good turnout each week for social bowls thus far, even though it has been rather hot.

We had a triples team of Gail, Janet and Karen attend the Coffs C-Ex Gala Day (7 Feb) and Carol and Kaye played in the Woolgoolga Gala Day (23 Feb).

Our ladies hosted our own Gala Day on 15 February with about 50 bowlers in attendance.

A lot of fun was had on a warm day.

The lucky winners (from pick of the cards) were Gisela Pickard (Sawtell), Dayrell Porta (Woolgoolga), Fiona Sharpe (Stuarts Point), Liz Savage (Sawtell), Ruth Daley (South West Rocks), Dot Heron (Coffs C-Ex).

In our last game of social bowls (22/2) results were Game 1: Annie, Kaye and Carol d Barb, Elwyn and Janet.

Game2: Ruth(S), Judy and Karen d Ruth, Thelma and Margaret.

This was our visitor Margaret’s last game before returning to her home in England.

We are looking forward to her return next year.

By Gladys GREEN