Macksville has strong results at Swimming North Coast Long Course Championships



THE Swimming North Coast Long Course Championships were hosted by the Coffs Harbour Swimming Club on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November, with some strong results for Macksville.

The Nambucca Valley club came second in the club point score, behind Coffs Harbour, who won by 4000 points.

The Rex Clarke Memorial Trophy was then won by Macksville, who placed first in the Mixed Open Medley Relay.

This Trophy is in memory of Rex for his work for swimming in the area.

In the Multi Class events, Ethan Blockey broke four records.

Matilda Buchhoz was the Girls 9 and under age champion.

Cleo Schubert won age champion for her efforts in the 15 years girls events, with Declan Sutton age champion in the boys 17 category.