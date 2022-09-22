Macksville Marlins to host Community Day

AFTER successfully obtaining a grant through Bushfire Recovery funding to host a community event, the Macksville Marlins Swimming Club, alongside the Macksville Memorial Aquatic and Fitness Centre, have organised a day of free activities for everyone to enjoy on Friday 7 October.

“Our aim is to bring enjoyment and bring some fun, healthy living and fitness to our community after the devastating impact of the fires in 2019,” said Lyndel Sutton, President, Macksville Marlins.



“It is also a good opportunity to showcase what’s on offer at our Nambucca Valley community aquatic centre after their reopening after Covid restrictions and the 2021 floods.

“We are hoping the Community Day is well supported and accessible to everyone!”

The Community Day kicks off at 9am and runs until 4pm, with a free sausage sizzle lunch provided.

As part of the grant the Marlins are also having a competitive swimmer development day for members on Sunday 9 October.

“Many of our swimmers and their families were affected by the fires and then the floods, not to forget the impact Covid shutdowns had on our training and competition season as well,” Lyndel said.

“This day is designed to reward our swimmers with a day of pool training with top coaches and dryland strength training as well as reconnecting with the sport and their teammates.”

To top off the weekend, the Macksville Marlins are also holding a qualifying meet at the pool on Saturday 8 October, attracting top level swimmers from across the state.

“It promises to be a great meet with fierce competition,” Lyndel said.